India's July edible oil imports rise 33.3% to 1.481 mt

From October 2025 to July 2026, total imports went up by 5% compared with the corresponding period of the 2024-25 oil year, with Argentina the largest supplier of edible oils overall, including crude soybean oil and sunflower oil.

Malaysia and Indonesia provided most of the palm oil, while Nepal sent over refined oils under a trade agreement.

Rising imported edible oil prices, crude palm oil 13%, RBD palmolein 9%, soybean oil 8%, and sunflower oil 20%, and a weaker rupee are making things tougher for importers here.