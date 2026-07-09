India's June crude imports at record 4.93 million bpd

Russia now India's top crude supplier

Russia is now India's top crude supplier, making up more than half of imports last month.

Other suppliers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, West African countries, and Latin American countries are also in the mix to keep things balanced.

While crude oil supplies look solid for now, markets for liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, and liquefied natural gas, or LNG, could get shakier if Gulf tensions drag on, but India's diverse sourcing helps keep energy security in check.