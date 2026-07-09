India's June crude imports at record 4.93 million bpd
Even with all the drama in the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil route, India's crude oil imports have not skipped a beat.
Thanks to smart sourcing by Indian refiners, June 2026 saw a record 4.93 million barrels per day, mostly boosted by Russian oil.
analyst Sumit Ritolia says shipments are moving smoothly, even though there are some worries about rising freight and insurance costs.
Russia now India's top crude supplier
Russia is now India's top crude supplier, making up more than half of imports last month.
Other suppliers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, West African countries, and Latin American countries are also in the mix to keep things balanced.
While crude oil supplies look solid for now, markets for liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, and liquefied natural gas, or LNG, could get shakier if Gulf tensions drag on, but India's diverse sourcing helps keep energy security in check.