India's June retail inflation expected at 4.25% crossing RBI target
Business
India's retail inflation is expected to hit 4.25% in June, crossing the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4% for the first time in 16 months.
This jump, up from 3.93% in May, is mainly due to pricier fuel and transport, with official numbers due July 12.
Fuel and transport raise household costs
Transport costs shot up after fuel price hikes in May, plus higher travel fares and car prices from brands like Maruti.
Domestic LPG got more expensive too, now at ₹947 a cylinder.
All these increases are making everyday essentials, like electricity and cooking gas, costlier for households across the board.