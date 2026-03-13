India's largest AI training hub launched
NxtGen AI has rolled out India's largest dedicated AI training hub, powered by more than 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.
Announced on January 28, this new "AI factory" is designed to help companies, startups, and government teams work on everything from generative AI to high-performance computing, all within India's own cloud network.
The facility runs on Dell's AI factory setup
The facility runs on Dell's AI Factory setup with advanced NVIDIA tech.
Think: liquid-cooled racks, powerful Dell servers, BlueField-3 data processing units (DPUs), and super-fast Spectrum-X networking, all tuned for heavy-duty AI projects.
NxtGen wants to make cutting-edge AI more accessible
NxtGen wants to make cutting-edge AI more accessible and affordable in India.
As Managing Director A.S. Rajgopal put it, Dell Technologies helped them deliver the scale and reliability needed for the next wave of Indian-made AI models—making sure local talent has world-class tools right at home.