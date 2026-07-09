India's life insurance premiums jump 13% in June to ₹46,490.53cr
Business
India's life insurance market had a solid June 2026, with new business premiums jumping 13% to ₹46,490.53 crore compared to last year.
More people bought policies too: over 2.15 million in total.
The real push came from private insurers, who grew much faster than the government-run LIC.
India private premiums jump 27.51% quarterly
Looking at the whole quarter, private insurers' premiums shot up by 27.51%, while LIC saw a modest 10.33% rise.
Research firm Emkay points out that GST exemptions helped protection plans become more popular, even as global uncertainties made savings products less attractive.
Overall, protection plans are seeing continued growth momentum.