India's liquor makers seek price hikes citing West Asia conflict
Business
India's liquor makers want to raise prices, blaming a spike in costs linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Thanks to global energy and commodity chaos, packaging has gotten pricier: glass bottles are up 11% to 17% across 2024-25 and early 2026, and plastic caps have jumped 15% to 20%, mostly because of polyethylene price increases and domestic HDPE and PP price revisions.
ISWAI urges Indian state price revisions
Industry leaders say these rising costs are squeezing their margins and could destabilize the market if nothing changes.
ISWAI is urging state governments for fair price revisions to keep supply chains running, protect jobs, and make sure crucial excise revenues don't take a hit.
If not addressed, they warn it could even push more people toward illegal alcohol.