India's litigation funding grows as Five Rivers seeks $25m-$50m fund
Litigation funding is catching on in India: Think of it as investors backing lawsuits for a cut of the winnings.
Five Rivers, LegalPay, and ELF Partners are leading the charge, with Five Rivers in talks to close its first fund at $25 million to $50 million.
Here's how it works: Firms pick cases they believe will win, typically cover litigation costs, and sometimes even give claimants money upfront.
If the case succeeds, returns can be huge, sometimes over 200%.
India's Supreme Court greenlit funding 2018
For people or businesses who can't afford big legal battles, litigation funding opens doors to quality lawyers and fair fights against deep-pocketed opponents.
India's Supreme Court gave this a green light back in 2018, as long as deals stay fair.
LegalPay and ELF Partners also connect wealthy investors with cases for a fee and possible payout.
Sectors like engineering are already seeing action.