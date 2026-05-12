India's litigation funding grows as Five Rivers seeks $25m-$50m fund Business May 12, 2026

Litigation funding is catching on in India: Think of it as investors backing lawsuits for a cut of the winnings.

Five Rivers, LegalPay, and ELF Partners are leading the charge, with Five Rivers in talks to close its first fund at $25 million to $50 million.

Here's how it works: Firms pick cases they believe will win, typically cover litigation costs, and sometimes even give claimants money upfront.

If the case succeeds, returns can be huge, sometimes over 200%.