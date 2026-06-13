India's live entertainment market crossed ₹13,000cr, nearly ₹19,600cr by 2028
Business
India's live entertainment scene (think concerts, festivals, sports, and even bhajan clubbing) is on a serious upswing.
The industry just crossed ₹13,000 crore and is set to hit nearly ₹19,600 crore by 2028.
This boom is driven by young people choosing experiences over buying more stuff.
Young Indians drive music tourism
From traveling for music festivals to saving up for big artist tours, young Indians are reshaping how money gets spent on culture. Reports say this trend is here to stay.
Plus, with post-pandemic demand for real-life events and the rise of music tourism (shout-out to states like Assam), live entertainment is also boosting travel and hospitality across the country.