India's live events market to surpass ₹15,000 cr, boosting tourism
India's live events scene is projected to surpass ₹15,000 crore in the coming years, with demand for integrated, intelligent and immersive technology solutions accelerating rapidly.
Big shows are pulling massive crowds, think 20,000 at regional gigs and over 100,000 at stadium performances.
Industry leaders say this "Concert Economy" is also fueling tourism and hospitality.
Airports and hotels drive 25-artist festivals
Thanks to expanding international airports and world-class hotel chains, concerts are turning into multi-day festivals with up to 25 artists.
This shift means more people across India can catch live music without traveling far.
LED market ₹2,000 cr, 1L plant
The tech behind these events is growing fast too. India's LED display market is now worth nearly ₹2,000 crore and expanding by 15% every year.
A 1 lakh square feet domestic manufacturing facility has already been established to position India as a credible global manufacturing hub.