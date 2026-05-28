India's live events market to surpass ₹15,000 cr, boosting tourism Business May 28, 2026

India's live events scene is projected to surpass ₹15,000 crore in the coming years, with demand for integrated, intelligent and immersive technology solutions accelerating rapidly.

Big shows are pulling massive crowds, think 20,000 at regional gigs and over 100,000 at stadium performances.

Industry leaders say this "Concert Economy" is also fueling tourism and hospitality.