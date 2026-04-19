India's LPG consumption fell 13% in March after Hormuz closure
India's LPG consumption took a noticeable hit in March 2026, dropping 13% compared to last year.
The main reason? Ongoing conflict in West Asia led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, making it tougher for India to import LPG.
To make sure homes didn't run out, commercial users got less supply.
Government redirected feedstock, LPG demand fell
Household LPG use fell by 8%, while restaurants and other non-domestic users saw an even bigger drop, almost 48%.
Bulk sales dipped sharply too.
To help out, the government boosted domestic production by redirecting petrochemical feedstock.
FY 2025-26 LPG consumption grew 6%
Even with March's dip, total LPG use for fiscal 2025-26 actually grew by 6% as more people switch to cleaner energy.
Gasoline and diesel sales also rose, but fuels like naphtha and fuel oil went down—showing just how much global events can shake up what we use day-to-day.