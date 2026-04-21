India's major private banks face CEO succession by end 2027 Business Apr 21, 2026

Some of India's biggest private banks (think HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IDFC First Bank) are expected to face succession decisions by the end of 2027.

The current CEOs are nearing the end of their terms because Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules say no CEO can serve more than 15 years or stay past age 70.

With Sandeep Bakhshi (ICICI) and Sashidhar Jagdishan (HDFC) both wrapping up in 2026, everyone is watching to see who steps up next.