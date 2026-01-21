India's making its own regional aircraft—here's what's up
The government has said it is in the process of setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to start building regional transport planes right here at home; as of Jan 21, 2026 the SPV was reported to be in the process of being set up and had not yet been formally launched.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says India now has the skills to design, build, and maintain aircraft on its own.
The proposal aims to boost local manufacturing and fits into the whole Make in India vibe.
Big budget, big plans
The project comes with a hefty ₹12,511 crore budget—covering everything from certification to testing and infrastructure.
The SPV will decide whether to roll with the 90-seater RTA-90 design or create something brand new.
Why does this matter?
With airlines ordering over 1,500 planes lately and demand soaring, India really needs its own plane-building power.
Homegrown models like the Saras Mk2 are already showing what Indian engineering can do.
If you're into tech or aviation—or just like seeing India level up—this is one to watch.