India's making its own regional aircraft—here's what's up Business Jan 21, 2026

The government has said it is in the process of setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to start building regional transport planes right here at home; as of Jan 21, 2026 the SPV was reported to be in the process of being set up and had not yet been formally launched.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says India now has the skills to design, build, and maintain aircraft on its own.

The proposal aims to boost local manufacturing and fits into the whole Make in India vibe.