India's manufacturing growth hits a 2-Year low

Exports to Asia, Europe , and the Middle East have dropped to a 14-month low—even though the rupee hit record lows, which usually helps exports. Job growth is barely moving too, with hiring numbers hovering just above flat since early 2024.

Optimism for the future takes a hit

Business leaders are less hopeful than they've been in over three years.

This slowdown follows a strong run of GDP growth last year and low inflation that let the RBI cut rates by 125 basis points since February 2025—but right now, confidence is definitely cooling off.