India's manufacturing PMI hits highest since 2008
India's manufacturing scene just hit its best mark since 2008, with August seeing the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rise to 59.3.
This boost came mostly from strong local demand and fresh orders, even though export order growth slowed due to US tariffs on things like garments and chemicals.
Businesses stay positive
Manufacturing jobs kept growing for the 18th month straight, but hiring did slow down a bit.
Costs for materials like steel and electronics went up too, pushing prices higher for both companies and buyers.
Still, businesses stayed upbeat—many ramped up purchases to restock supplies, showing that solid demand at home is helping them handle global bumps.