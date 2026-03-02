India's manufacturing sector hits 4-month high: PMI
India's manufacturing sector is holding up well in 2026.
The latest PMI score for February hit 56.9—a four-month high and well above the line that signals growth.
While this is a bit lower than last month's early estimate, it still shows the sector is bouncing back stronger than it was in January.
Domestic demand drives growth, but exports lag
Most of the boost comes from people buying more at home—domestic demand is up, leading to more new orders and higher output than we've seen since late last year.
Companies are also getting smarter with tech upgrades and efficiency tweaks.
On the flip side, exports aren't doing as hot (even with US tariffs dropping), hitting their lowest point in over a year.
Manufacturing's role in economic growth
Manufacturing isn't just making stuff—it's helping India's economy grow fast, with October-December growth of 7.8%.
More factories are hiring (though just a bit), and business confidence about the year ahead improved to a four-month high.
Resilience of Indian manufacturing
This all points to Indian manufacturing being pretty resilient—even when global trade feels shaky.
For anyone keeping an eye on where India's economy is headed next, these numbers show that what happens inside the country really counts right now.