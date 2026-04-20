India's March overseas equity investments rise 27% to $1.46 billion
Business
India's global investments got a big boost in March, with money flowing out.
Overseas equity investments jumped 27% from February, reaching $1.46 billion.
Tata Steel led the pack with $444 million, while Eclat Health Solutions India and Aspire Systems India also made notable moves.
India's financial commitments hit $7.06 billion
Total financial commitments shot up to $7.06 billion, more than double the previous month, thanks to major guarantees, especially from Tata Motors at $2.62 billion.
The United Arab Emirates was the top spot for Indian loans this time, while Singapore and the Netherlands also saw significant investments.