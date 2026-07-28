India's markets rebound after Sensex gains 776, Nifty 228

India's stock market started the week with a sharp rebound, with the Sensex jumping 776 points (1.02%) and the Nifty surging 228 points (0.96%), reflecting a calmer global mood after U.S.-Iran tensions cooled off.

Falling crude oil prices (now under $87 a barrel) helped ease worries about inflation and import costs.

The rupee also got a small boost against the dollar.