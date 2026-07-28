India's markets rebound after Sensex gains 776, Nifty 228
India's stock market started the week with a sharp rebound, with the Sensex jumping 776 points (1.02%) and the Nifty surging 228 points (0.96%), reflecting a calmer global mood after U.S.-Iran tensions cooled off.
Falling crude oil prices (now under $87 a barrel) helped ease worries about inflation and import costs.
The rupee also got a small boost against the dollar.
Foreign investors sold ₹3,892.77cr Friday
After five straight losing sessions, both Sensex and Nifty saw a strong rebound on Monday: Sensex jumped 776 points and Nifty climbed 228.50 points.
Stocks like Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, and Mahindra & Mahindra led the gains.
Analysts say lower oil prices and easing global tensions lifted confidence across the board.
Still, foreign investors sold ₹3,892.77 crore in shares on Friday, hinting that not everyone's convinced just yet.