India's matcha market expected to more than double by 2033
Business
Matcha is having a real moment in India: market revenues are expected to more than double by 2033, thanks to changing tastes and the power of social media.
Tata Starbucks has seen matcha sales nearly double, showing how cafes are driving demand and at-home interest is growing.
Matcha searches jump 1,300% and 2,500%
Curiosity about matcha is booming: Google searches for how to make matcha and matcha protein have soared 1,300% and 2,500%.
At places like Subko in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, about 24% of beverage sales on average across outlets are now matcha-based.
As more people try it, the trend is moving beyond fancy cafes into packaged mixes you can grab at the store, making it easier than ever to join the matcha wave.