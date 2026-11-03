India's matcha market expected to more than double by 2033

Curiosity about matcha is booming: Google searches for how to make matcha and matcha protein have soared 1,300% and 2,500%.

At places like Subko in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, about 24% of beverage sales on average across outlets are now matcha-based.

As more people try it, the trend is moving beyond fancy cafes into packaged mixes you can grab at the store, making it easier than ever to join the matcha wave.