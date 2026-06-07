India's May 2026 LNG imports rebound, US supplies 41%

Nigeria, Oman, Angola boost India's LNG

With Qatar out and the UAE sending less gas for two months straight, India turned to new suppliers.

Nigeria stepped up with 0.5 million tons, while Oman and Angola each added another 0.3 million tons.

The spike in demand was mainly driven by the power and fertilizer sectors, especially as electricity use hit a record high during the heat wave, even though global prices were still pretty steep.