India's May 2026 LNG imports rebound, US supplies 41%
Business
India's LNG imports bounced back to prewar levels in May 2026, even with the Strait of Hormuz closed.
The US took the lead as India's main LNG source, supplying 41% of total imports, about 0.9 million tons, which was well above last year's monthly average.
In total, India brought in 2.2 million tons of LNG in May, up from April 2026 and May 2025.
Nigeria, Oman, Angola boost India's LNG
With Qatar out and the UAE sending less gas for two months straight, India turned to new suppliers.
Nigeria stepped up with 0.5 million tons, while Oman and Angola each added another 0.3 million tons.
The spike in demand was mainly driven by the power and fertilizer sectors, especially as electricity use hit a record high during the heat wave, even though global prices were still pretty steep.