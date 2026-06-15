India's May trade deficit narrows to $28.2bn as exports surge
Business
India's trade deficit narrowed to $28.2 billion in May 2026, a small drop from April, as exports soared to a record $45.2 billion, up 18% from last year.
Imports also jumped more than 20%.
Rajesh Agrawal: export base nearly doubled
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal pointed out that exports to West Asia (think UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Yemen) bounced back.
He also shared that India's export base has nearly doubled in the past 12 years.
The government says it's focused on keeping this growth going with workshops and better access for businesses aiming at global markets.