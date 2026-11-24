India's MeitY to release AI governance consultation paper
Big changes are coming: India's IT ministry (MeitY) is planning an AI governance framework, with a consultation paper (no timeline specified).
The plan? Make sure AI is safe, humanity, skilling, inclusivity and risk mitigation, while giving individual sectoral regulators the freedom to tailor baseline measures to their regulatory requirements.
Euler Motors seeks $100 million to $150 million
EV maker Euler Motors is looking to raise $100 million to $150 million as demand for electric delivery vehicles soars, up 50% last quarter alone!
With a 31% market share and 162% growth in the electric commercial vehicle registrations over the past year, they're more than holding their own as fuel prices climb.