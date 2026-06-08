India's merchandise exports likely up 15% year-over-year April and May
Business
India's merchandise exports likely jumped 15% year-over-year in April and May 2026, thanks mostly to petroleum products, electronics, and engineering goods in April.
Even without the boost from expensive oil, exports still grew by 11%.
It's a strong showing for India, especially with global demand and prices all over the place.
April exports hit $43.56bn multi-year high
April saw exports hit $43.56 billion, a multi-year high, with double-digit growth likely continuing into May.
For context, In May 2025, merchandise exports were $38.88 billion, down 2% year-on-year.
The official numbers for May 2026 are due on June 15, so we'll soon know if this momentum keeps going.