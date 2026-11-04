India's middle class borrows heavily as loan repayments strain incomes

India's middle-class is borrowing more than ever, with easy loans making it simple to buy things like new phones and gadgets.

But stories like 25-year-old Navjot Singh, who spends nearly half his salary paying off loans for items like an iPhone, a PlayStation, a television set, a wine and spirits course, and a trip home, show how quickly debt can add up.

As interest rates rise, paying back these loans is getting tougher, and missing payments could become more common.