India's Ministry of Power readies grid for 35.7GW data centers
India's Ministry of Power is stepping up to handle the huge energy needs of data centers, which are set to use as much as 35.7 gigawatts by 2040 (that's a lot of power sticks, if you're counting).
The ministry is working closely with the Central Electricity Authority and other partners to make sure these digital hubs get reliable power and proper grid connections as demand keeps climbing fast in the coming years.
KPMG projects $90B data center opportunity
To keep up, the ministry is also helping states upgrade their transmission lines wherever new data centers pop up.
According to a KPMG report, India's data center market is booming thanks to rapid digital adoption and big investments: there could be a $90 billion opportunity here by fiscal 2035.
It's all part of making sure India stays on track with its digital transformation and growing tech capacity.