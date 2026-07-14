India's Ministry of Statistics launches Index of Services Production tracker
Business
India just rolled out the Index of Services Production (ISP), a new monthly tracker for how organized service sectors are doing.
Announced by the Ministry of Statistics on July 14, 2026, this index covers 19 major areas that make up about 60% of India's services industry, which is a huge chunk of the country's economy.
India's ISP shows double-digit sector growth
The ISP will drop fresh numbers every month on the 29th. There's also a bigger composite index coming soon, set to give an even broader view.
The first ISP report shows strong growth: 14 out of 19 sectors saw double-digit jumps compared to last year, Accommodation and Food Services led with a whopping 37.2%, followed by Retail Trade (30.8%), Administrative and Support Services (28.7%), and Real Estate (27.7%).