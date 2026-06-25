India's MSMEs losing talent as conclave stresses practical skills
Business
India's MSMEs are having a tough time keeping skilled employees, as many leave for bigger companies offering higher pay.
At a recent conclave, experts pointed out that formal education isn't preparing people for real-world jobs: practical skills matter more than degrees.
Panelists suggest AI, compliance for MSMEs
Panelists suggested MSMEs can use AI to handle multiple tasks and automate processes without needing expensive tech hires.
Compliance was highlighted as essential for growth and attracting investors.
Building business clusters was also recommended to boost competitiveness and help MSMEs thrive long term.