India's mutual funds post April record 3.22L/cr inflows, assets 81.92L/cr

India's equity inflows 38,000cr, SIPs 31,115cr

Equity mutual funds saw net inflows of over ₹38,000 crore: flexi-cap funds were especially popular for their mix of large and small stocks.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) stayed strong too, bringing in ₹31,115 crore as more folks stuck to regular investing habits despite some market swings.

Debt funds also saw big gains, while ELSS (tax-saving) schemes saw outflows last month.

Overall, the numbers show that mutual funds are still a go-to choice for investors looking to grow their money smartly.