India's mutual funds post April record 3.22L/cr inflows, assets 81.92L/cr
India's mutual fund industry just had a record month, with ₹3.22 lakh crore flowing in during April 2026, pushing total assets to a record ₹81.92 lakh crore.
Even with market ups and downs, people kept putting their money into mutual funds, showing they trust this route for building wealth over time.
India's equity inflows 38,000cr, SIPs 31,115cr
Equity mutual funds saw net inflows of over ₹38,000 crore: flexi-cap funds were especially popular for their mix of large and small stocks.
Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) stayed strong too, bringing in ₹31,115 crore as more folks stuck to regular investing habits despite some market swings.
Debt funds also saw big gains, while ELSS (tax-saving) schemes saw outflows last month.
Overall, the numbers show that mutual funds are still a go-to choice for investors looking to grow their money smartly.