India's near $40 billion trade deficit, HSBC says rupee safe
India's trade deficit hit almost $40 billion last month, mostly because higher oil prices, seasonal gold demand, and purchases of industrial inputs and equipment contributed to the increase.
Even though the gap is big, experts at HSBC Securities say there is no need to worry about the rupee for now.
The deficit was up from September, but still less than the $42.6 billion recorded a year earlier.
India exports up 45%
About half of the roughly $15 billion of those extra imports came from oil and gold, while investments in metals and industrial goods added another boost.
HSBC also pointed out a growing electronics trade gap, mainly due to rising demand for tech components as India builds more data centers.
On a brighter note, exports jumped 45% compared with last year, helped by new trade deals and a weaker rupee, especially with Asian markets loving Indian engineering goods and garments.