India's net 0 push by 2070 could open $22.7tn opportunity
Business
India's push for net-zero emissions by 2070 could open up a massive $22.7 trillion investment opportunity in renewables and clean tech.
But economist Nicki Hutley points out there is a $6.5 trillion funding gap, so international support is going to be key if India wants to pull this off.
India 3rd largest emitter 25% renewables
India is the third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter, but it's aiming to grow its economy while cutting back on fossil fuels.
Renewables make up just 25% of electricity now, and by 2047, India hopes to be a developed nation with stronger infrastructure and cleaner energy.
As Hutley puts it, teaming up globally is essential for hitting these climate goals together.