India's net FDI falls to $1 billion in 2024-25

Repatriation and disinvestment drive Indian outflows

A lot of foreign companies have been raising money here after 2021, but then sending money raised back home through repatriation and disinvestment.

Indian firms are also investing more abroad, adding to the outflow.

Still, India keeps drawing strong FDI inflows overall, especially into services, software, manufacturing, and trading, with more than 80% of it landing in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Haryana combined.

Singapore and Mauritius remain top routes for bringing money into India because of their friendly tax rules.