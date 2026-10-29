India's net FDI rose 43.3% to $13.79B for April-August 2026
Business
India just saw a big boost in foreign direct investment: net FDI inflows rose 43.3% to $13.79 billion between April and August 2026, compared with the same time last year.
This means more global money is flowing into the country, signaling growing confidence in India's economy.
FDI 72% from US Singapore, Mauritius
While August's FDI numbers dipped from July's peak, they were still way higher than last year.
Most of this investment came from the US Singapore, and Mauritius (together making up 72%), with top sectors being communication, miscellaneous services, and manufacturing.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors pulled out a bit more cash than last year, but increases in nonresident deposits and external borrowing helped balance things out.