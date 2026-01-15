India's new crypto KYC rules: What's changing? Business Jan 15, 2026

India just rolled out much tougher KYC rules for crypto exchanges, already in effect by January 2026.

Now, if you want to use these platforms, you'll need to verify your identity with a live selfie (yep, with liveness detection tech), plus share your PAN card, another government ID, and even your location and IP address.

It's all about stopping deepfakes and making sure users are who they say they are.