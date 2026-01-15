OpenAI snags top talent from Thinking Machines Lab
OpenAI just hired Barret Zoph and Luke Metz, two co-founders of the buzzy AI startup Thinking Machines Lab.
Zoph, who was previously VP of research at OpenAI, is being replaced as CTO by Soumith Chintala.
The move was confirmed by both Thinking Machines CEO Mira Murati and OpenAI's Fidji Simo.
Big moves after big money
Thinking Machines Lab recently landed a massive $2 billion seed round in July 2025, hitting a $12 billion valuation with backing from heavyweights like Andreessen Horowitz and NVIDIA.
But it's not all smooth sailing—another co-founder, Andrew Tulloch, left for Meta last October.
All these exits have folks wondering if startups can keep up in the fast-paced AI race.
Quick industry pulse
With major players like OpenAI pulling talent back from startups, some say it's getting tougher for new companies to hold onto their best minds—and stay competitive in the long run.