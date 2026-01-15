Wall Street slips as tech and banks weigh down indexes

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.5%, Nasdaq down 1%, and Dow barely slipping. Even though most stocks actually rose, losses in Big Tech and banks pulled the main indexes into the red.

Small and mid-cap stocks steal the spotlight While tech giants struggled, smaller companies outperformed for a ninth straight day.

The Russell 2000's winning streak shows investors are looking beyond just the usual big names, spreading their bets to more diverse corners of the market.

Tech giants and banks take a hit Big names like Broadcom and NVIDIA saw their shares slide.

Major banks also fell as investors worried about profits and rising expenses.