Next Article
Amazon fights back after Italy cuts its antitrust fine
Business
Amazon isn't letting things slide after an Italian court lowered its massive antitrust fine.
The original €1.13 billion penalty (approximately $1.2 billion), handed down in 2021 for allegedly favoring Amazon's own delivery service over others, was trimmed to €752.4 million ($876.3 million).
The main issue? Tying perks like the "Prime" badge to using Amazon's logistics.
Both sides dig in for a long legal battle
Amazon says the fine is unfair and wants it thrown out completely, promising to keep fighting in court.
On the flip side, Italy's competition watchdog thinks the reduced penalty is too soft and plans to appeal as well.
With both sides standing firm, this legal tug-of-war could drag on for years before there's a final answer.