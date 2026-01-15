The Atlantic sues Google for allegedly monopolizing ad tech
The Atlantic is taking Google and its parent company Alphabet to court, claiming the tech giant has unfairly dominated the online ad market.
Filed on January 13, 2026, the lawsuit says Google forced publishers to use its own tools—DoubleClick for Publishers—to access its main ad exchange, and even rigged bids with something called "Last Look."
Why does it matter?
The Atlantic argues these tactics let Google underpay publishers by up to 40%, making it harder for news outlets to earn money from ads.
Since many journalism jobs depend on advertising—not just subscriptions—this could threaten how news gets funded.
The case also ramps up pressure on Google as more media companies accuse it of hurting fair competition in digital ads.
For its part, Google says these claims are "meritless."