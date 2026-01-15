OpenAI may run out of money in 18 months: Report

Big spending, tough competition, and user pushback

OpenAI plans to spend over $1 trillion by 2030, which has raised concerns among industry watchers.

If things don't change, it could end up being bought by a bigger player like Microsoft or Amazon.

Users have shown a low willingness to pay for ChatGPT subscriptions, making it hard for OpenAI to turn a profit.

With stiff competition and high expectations for affordable AI tools, 2026 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for the company.