OpenAI may run out of money in 18 months: Report
Business
OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—might be in financial trouble, with an expert warning it could run out of cash in just 18 months.
The main issue? OpenAI depends heavily on investor funding and doesn't have the wide range of income sources that tech giants like Google or Meta enjoy.
Big spending, tough competition, and user pushback
OpenAI plans to spend over $1 trillion by 2030, which has raised concerns among industry watchers.
If things don't change, it could end up being bought by a bigger player like Microsoft or Amazon.
Users have shown a low willingness to pay for ChatGPT subscriptions, making it hard for OpenAI to turn a profit.
With stiff competition and high expectations for affordable AI tools, 2026 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for the company.