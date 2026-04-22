India's new labor code requires wages at least half CTC

Perks above 50% count as wages

If perks like house rent or travel allowance make up more than 50% of your CTC, the extra will now count as wages, so PF contributions may go up, and higher statutory contributions can reduce take-home pay.

For someone earning ₹15 lakh a year, that could mean about ₹52,000 less take-home pay annually.

Companies might adjust packages to balance costs, but expect higher long-term savings and a bit less in your monthly bank account.