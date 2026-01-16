India's new labor codes kick in from April 2026

Why does it matter?

These changes are set to shake up how work and pay happen across the country. Expect timely payment of wages, double pay for overtime, and gratuity after just one year on the job for fixed-term employees.

Social security will expand—gig workers get coverage, ESIC now covers more districts, and EPFO allows bigger withdrawals.

Plus, stricter procedures for strikes were introduced while retrenchment and layoff approval thresholds were raised, affecting both workers' rights and business stability.

If you're entering the workforce or running a startup soon, these updates could directly affect you.