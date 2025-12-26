India's new Securities Markets Code 2025: The basics, made simple

Why should you care?

The code gives SEBI (the market watchdog) more muscle—expanding its board, making sure members are transparent about conflicts of interest, and bringing in an independent ombudsperson so investors have someone neutral to turn to.

It also introduces single-window registration for market players and covers new-age stuff like digital securities.

Plus, it protects market settlements from bankruptcy chaos and focuses on punishing real frauds instead of minor slip-ups—making the system fairer and safer for all investors.