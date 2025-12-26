India's new Securities Markets Code 2025: The basics, made simple
India just introduced the Securities Markets Code 2025—a big move to tidy up and modernize how our stock markets are run.
This new law, introduced in Lok Sabha, combines three old rules into one, aiming to make things clearer for everyone involved.
Why should you care?
The code gives SEBI (the market watchdog) more muscle—expanding its board, making sure members are transparent about conflicts of interest, and bringing in an independent ombudsperson so investors have someone neutral to turn to.
It also introduces single-window registration for market players and covers new-age stuff like digital securities.
Plus, it protects market settlements from bankruptcy chaos and focuses on punishing real frauds instead of minor slip-ups—making the system fairer and safer for all investors.