India's NITI Aayog unveils $30 trillion growth plan to 2047

Plan prioritizes MSMEs agriculture education health

This strategy isn't just about big numbers: it's focused on making growth more inclusive.

There's special attention on MSMEs, agriculture, education, and health.

For example, MSMEs will get easier market access and smarter ways to find local talent.

Farmers can expect better digital advice and connections to markets, while the health sector aims for broader coverage through tech upgrades like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.