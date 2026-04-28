India's NITI Aayog unveils $30 trillion growth plan to 2047
India's NITI Aayog just announced a bold goal: to grow its economy to $30 trillion by 2047.
The plan centers around expanding Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), rolling out in two phases: first building a broad base of capable citizens by 2035, then driving innovation-led growth through 2047.
Plan prioritizes MSMEs agriculture education health
This strategy isn't just about big numbers: it's focused on making growth more inclusive.
There's special attention on MSMEs, agriculture, education, and health.
For example, MSMEs will get easier market access and smarter ways to find local talent.
Farmers can expect better digital advice and connections to markets, while the health sector aims for broader coverage through tech upgrades like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
S Krishnan urges government industry collaboration
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan emphasized that both government and industry need to work together for this vision to succeed.
If it all comes together, these DPI moves could help shape a more innovative and fair economy for everyone over the next 21 years.