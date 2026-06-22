India's NSE and Jio move toward landmark IPOs, signaling growth
India's IPO game is getting a major upgrade: both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Jio Platforms are gearing up for huge public listings.
After nearly 10 years, NSE finally filed its draft prospectus on Wednesday. The very next day, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio's draft had been approved and was ready for SEBI.
These moves signal India's push toward more digital and financial growth.
NSE 6% sale, Jio 27cr IPO
NSE's offer for sale will see shareholders selling 6% equity, raising up to ₹30,000 crore and valuing the exchange at ₹5 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, Jio plans to issue up to 27 crore new shares, aiming to raise over ₹34,000 crore with a massive $65 billion to $70 billion valuation.
Both companies are driving India's economic transformation: NSE as a market leader with solid profits, and Jio expanding from telecom into AI and enterprise tech.
This is a milestone moment for India's capital markets!