India's NSE and Jio move toward landmark IPOs, signaling growth

NSE 6% sale, Jio 27cr IPO

NSE's offer for sale will see shareholders selling 6% equity, raising up to ₹30,000 crore and valuing the exchange at ₹5 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Jio plans to issue up to 27 crore new shares, aiming to raise over ₹34,000 crore with a massive $65 billion to $70 billion valuation.

Both companies are driving India's economic transformation: NSE as a market leader with solid profits, and Jio expanding from telecom into AI and enterprise tech.

This is a milestone moment for India's capital markets!