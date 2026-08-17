India's office professionals shift to gig work, 'Theory of tournaments'
Business
Big changes are coming for India's office professionals as gig jobs start to replace steady salaried roles.
The piece compares this shift to Wimbledon 2026, where the winner earned £3.6 million, 45 times more than early-round players.
This huge pay gap, explained by the "Theory of Tournaments," means top performers get outsized rewards while others fall behind.
Gig work destabilizes young professionals' incomes
The gig economy is making incomes less predictable and more competitive.
Top earners take home much bigger rewards, but most people see smaller, irregular payments instead of steady monthly salaries.
Public rankings on gig platforms also turn work into a constant competition, making financial planning even trickier for young professionals.