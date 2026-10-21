India's office stock rises 7% to 917.7 million square feet
Business
India's office spaces are booming, with total occupied stock across major cities reaching 917.7 million square feet, a solid 7% jump from last year, says Knight Frank India.
Bengaluru leads the way, but Hyderabad and Pune are quickly catching up.
Hyderabad posts 11% office growth
Hyderabad stands out with an impressive 11% growth in office space this year, 119.8 million square feet. Pune just crossed the 100 million mark too.
Meanwhile, NCR has the second-largest space but saw only a small bump of 2%.
The report also notes that while IT/ITES absorption corrected amid global technology realignment and manufacturing demand remains relatively stable, BFSI emerges as the largest GCC-oriented office occupier, showing how work trends in India keep evolving.