India's office stock rises 7% to 917.7 million square feet

Hyderabad stands out with an impressive 11% growth in office space this year, 119.8 million square feet. Pune just crossed the 100 million mark too.

Meanwhile, NCR has the second-largest space but saw only a small bump of 2%.

The report also notes that while IT/ITES absorption corrected amid global technology realignment and manufacturing demand remains relatively stable, BFSI emerges as the largest GCC-oriented office occupier, showing how work trends in India keep evolving.