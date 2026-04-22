India's online gaming authority launches May 1 under MeitY Business Apr 22, 2026

India's new Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) is officially launching on May 1, 2026.

Set up under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, OGAI aims to bring some order to the booming world of online games and esports.

It will work as a digital office within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).