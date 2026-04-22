India's online gaming authority launches May 1 under MeitY
Business
India's new Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) is officially launching on May 1, 2026.
Set up under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, OGAI aims to bring some order to the booming world of online games and esports.
It will work as a digital office within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
OGAI to register and regulate games
OGAI will be led by top officials from MeitY and other key ministries.
Their main job: registering and regulating all kinds of online games, including esports, plus making sure companies follow rules around data retention.
Basically, it is about keeping things fair, safe, and legal for everyone playing or creating games in India.