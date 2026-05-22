India's organized gold jewelry sales to fall 13-15% in FY27

Organized gold revenue to rise 20-25%

Even with fewer pieces sold, revenue is set to grow by 20-25% as retailers charge more and adapt to what buyers want.

People are picking lighter, lower-carat jewelry (16 to 22 carats), and there's been a big spike, over 50%, in demand for gold bars and coins.

Organized brands are also carefully expanding into smaller cities using franchise models, keeping their finances steady despite rising inventory debt.