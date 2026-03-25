India's packaging industry to hit $92 billion by 2030
Business
India's packaging industry is on track to reach $92 billion by fiscal 2030, growing at a steady 9% each year, faster than the country's overall economy.
This boom is fueled by rising demand in food, pharma, personal care, and e-commerce, making packaging a bigger deal than ever.
Flexible plastics still dominate, but rigid is catching up
Rigid plastic packaging is seeing the fastest growth (10.3% compound annual growth rate), while flexible plastics still hold the biggest market share at 27%.
Paper packaging is also getting a boost thanks to more focus on recycling.
With steady investment deals happening across the sector, it's clear that both private equity and big players see huge potential in India's evolving packaging scene.