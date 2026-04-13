India's palm oil imports fell nearly 19% in March 2026
Business
India's palm oil imports took a sharp dip, down nearly 19% in March 2026, hitting their lowest point since December 2025.
The main reason? Refiners hit pause on buying as global tropical oil prices and energy markets got unpredictable.
India's sunflower oil imports jump 35%
Overall edible oil imports also slid by over 9% compared to February, reaching a low not seen since last April.
Soy oil imports dropped slightly, but sunflower oil bucked the trend and jumped by about 35%.
With a fresh rapeseed crop coming in, India might need even fewer imports for now, but buyers are waiting for a price correction and refiners could step up purchases if prices do not ease in the next few weeks.