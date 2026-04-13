India's palm oil imports fell nearly 19% in March 2026

India's sunflower oil imports jump 35%

Overall edible oil imports also slid by over 9% compared to February, reaching a low not seen since last April.

Soy oil imports dropped slightly, but sunflower oil bucked the trend and jumped by about 35%.

With a fresh rapeseed crop coming in, India might need even fewer imports for now, but buyers are waiting for a price correction and refiners could step up purchases if prices do not ease in the next few weeks.