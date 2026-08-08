India's parliament recommends export measures amid US tariff uncertainty
Business
India's Parliament just dropped a set of recommendations to help local exporters deal with US tariff uncertainty.
The committee is pushing for targeted financial support, easier compliance, and stronger trade promotion, plus they want an early India-US trade deal that actually protects Indian industries.
Parliamentary committee suggests targeted export support
They're focusing on key sectors like auto parts, textiles, gems and jewelry, marine products, and metals.
Ideas include special credit and subsidies for small auto exporters, tariff parity for gems (think: more lab-grown diamonds), fighting antidumping duties on seafood, US warehousing hubs for textiles, and duty relief for leather.
The goal: keep Indian exports competitive even as global rules get tougher.