India's PE and VC funds raise $23.7B through July 2026
Business
India's private equity and venture capital funds just broke their own record, raising $23.7 billion in the first seven months of 2026, already more than all of last year.
Big names like Bain Capital, NIIF, Tiger Global, and ChrysCapital led the charge, showing strong confidence in India's business scene.
July investments jump 52% to $4.1B
July was especially busy, with investments jumping 52% from June to hit $4.1 billion across 111 deals.
Most of this came from 10 major deals (including Brookfield's $600 million bet on Lumara).
Infrastructure took the biggest slice at $1.5 billion, followed by financial services and food and agriculture, while buyouts and startup funding also saw major boosts compared to last year.